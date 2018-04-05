Gen Bajwa meets Naqeebullah’s father, promises army’s help in getting justice

April 5, 2018
Khan Zahid
WANA: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met the father of Naqeebullah Mehsud who was killed in a “staged” encounter by police in Karachi in January this year.

The meeting took place at Makeen in South Waziristan, where the army chief announced two mega projects.

The army chief offered Fateha said that army would support all efforts to help him get the justice.

Commander Peshawar corps and IGFC KP South were present during the visit.

Earlier, speaking to the local tribal elders, he said having lived through very difficult times during terrorism and kinetic operations against terrorists, Pakistan now was in the phase of stability and development, an Inter Services Public Relations statement said.

General Bajwa urged them not to allow anyone to jeopardise the peace attained at very heavy cost in blood and national exchequer.

The army chief said earliest mainstreaming of FATA to the popular aspirations of the local tribes was essential for its development and enduring stability.

He acknowledged tribal brethren for their full support to army and their resolve to maintain and strengthen the gains.

The tribal elders thanked Pakistan Army for restoring peace and development works and assured that tribes would stand firmly with Pakistan Army for journey towards enduring peace.

The projects include Agriculture Park at Wana and a Market at Makeen. Both these facilities are part of socio-economic uplift programme for Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

The projects have been executed by Pakistan Army engineers in collaboration with the government. Agriculture Park Wana comprises multiple components including state-of-the-art Pine Nut Processing Plant, 1000 ton capacity cold storage facility, ware houses, godowns and 128 shops.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 5th April 2018

 

