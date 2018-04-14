From Lahore to KSA: Cyclist aims to promote soft image of Pakistan

April 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
 





Reported by Mehar Imran

MULTAN: Mohammad Irfan aims to promote a soft image of Pakistan by cycling all the way to Saudi Arabia--where he will perform Hajj. 

Clad in a green shirt with Pakistan written all over it and on a cycle decorated with the country's flag, Mohammad Irfan is all set to promote the message of peace when he arrives in Saudi Arabia--on a cycle that is. He started from Lahore and has made it as far as Multan.

"I will cycle all the way to Saudi Arabia in order to promote the message of love and peace," he said.

Irfan said that he aimed to arrive in Saudi Arabia in a span of 100 days. He's already picked out his route and has spoken to authorities about getting a visa.

"I will reach Gawadar from Karachi. After that I'll travel to Iran, from there to Iraq and then Saudi Arabia," he said.

Irfan claimed that whichever city he went to in Pakistan, people treated him with love and affection.
Published in Culture, Pakistan

Story first published: 14th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

This cafe in Islamabad is helping unemployed women earn livelihood

April 14, 2018 4:54 pm

PM inaugurates Jalalpur Pirwala-Uch Sharif section of National Highway

April 14, 2018 3:19 pm

Politicians have feelings too, they deserve to be respected: Saad Rafique

April 14, 2018 1:18 pm

SAMAA cartoon

April 14, 2018 12:50 pm

Shehbaz Sharif ignores party workers upon reaching Karachi

April 14, 2018 12:30 pm

Explainer: Haider Waheed, Abdul Moiz Jafferi on disqualification ruling

April 13, 2018 10:45 pm

 

Full Programs

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 April 2018
Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 April 2018
Best of Naya Din |‬ SAMAA TV 14 April 2018

Best of Naya Din |‬ SAMAA TV 14 April 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 13 April 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 13 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 13 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 13 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.