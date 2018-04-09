Frere Hall cannot be handed over to NGO: Sindh culture minister

Sindh culture minister Syed Sardar Shah said that Frere Hall was an iconic building and could not be handed over to any NGO.

The issue of handing over Frere Hall by Karachi’s mayor to an NGO was discussed during a meeting of the Sindh cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The chief minister assured everyone that all legal requirements will be taken into consideration over the maintenance and administration of Frere Hall.

Murad Ali Shah issued directives to solve the problem as soon as possible.

Karachi’s mayor has rejected reports that he plans to hand over administration and maintenance of Frere Hall to an NGO. He formed a board of 19 individuals who are well-respected architects and artists.

SAMAA had spoken to well-respected artist Durriya Kazi, who is also on the Guardians Board. She rejected media reports that Frere Hall was being handed over to an NGO.

“It is not an NGO as it is being reported,” she said. “The Guardians board is a group of individuals who have joined hands to improve Frere Hall.”

Shahid Firoz is the chairman of the board and the mayor will serve as its patron-in-chief.

