Freedom movement in IOK not terrorism: ISPR

April 4, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
The freedom movement in progress in Indian held Kashmir is not terrorism, said Pakistan Army.

“We are providing every kind of diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people,” said Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor during an interview with Geo News.

“Kashmiris should get their right of self-determination. The world community should take notice of the current situation in the Indian held Kashmir.”

The occupied Kashmir is being subjected to state terrorism, he said.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 4th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

