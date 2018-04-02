Four members of Christian community killed in Quetta attack

QUETTA: At least four people including a woman belonging to Christian community were killed in a gun attack on Quettaâ€™s Arbab Karam Khan Road.

The family was going to a nearby Bazaar in an auto rickshaw when unidentified assailants sprayed volley of bullets on the vehicle and fled from the scene, police said on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Tariq Maseeh, Imran Masheeh, Pervez Maseeh and Firdous Bibi.

The casings of 9mm bullets were recovered from the crime scene, police said.

It was the second firing incident in the city within 24 hours. Earlier in the day, six people were killed over a tribal dispute near Quettaâ€™s Qambrani Road.

Yesterday, a Hazara man identified as Gul Hussain was killed in an attack on a taxi near Kandahari Bazaar.

