Four members of Christian community killed in Quetta attack

April 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
0

SHARES

Share on Facebook

QUETTA: At least four people including a woman belonging to Christian community were killed in a gun attack on Quettaâ€™s Arbab Karam Khan Road.

The family was going to a nearby Bazaar in an auto rickshaw when unidentified assailants sprayed volley of bullets on the vehicle and fled from the scene, police said on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Tariq Maseeh, Imran Masheeh, Pervez Maseeh and Firdous Bibi.

The casings of 9mm bullets were recovered from the crime scene, police said.

It was the second firing incident in the city within 24 hours. Earlier in the day, six people were killed over a tribal dispute near Quettaâ€™s Qambrani Road.

Yesterday, a Hazara man identified as Gul Hussain was killed in an attack on a taxi near Kandahari Bazaar.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 2nd April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Death toll from Quetta shooting rises to five

April 2, 2018 1:42 pm

Hazara man killed in Quetta firing

April 1, 2018 1:07 pm

Multiple injured as fight breaks out between PTI workers

March 29, 2018 8:49 pm

Councillor distributes free books, school bags in Quetta

March 27, 2018 6:39 pm

Gun salutes on Pakistan Day 2018

March 23, 2018 10:36 am

Patients suffer as medical stores closed across Quetta

March 22, 2018 8:42 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb |02 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb |02 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 01 April 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 01 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 01 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 01 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Roohan Ahmed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.