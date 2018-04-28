Reporting by: Khan Zameer

Four laborers were shot dead by unknown persons in South Waziristan on Saturday.

Political administration said that the incident took place when unknown men opened fire inside a tent in Ladha tehsil of South Waziristan on Friday night.

The dead bodies were shifted to Wana Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

The slain workers hailed from Dera Ismail Khan.

The shooters managed to easily escape from the crime scene.

An investigation is underway. It is undetermined as to why the shooting took place.

Story first published: 28th April 2018