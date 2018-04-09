Four DJs organise parties in Karachi where ecstasy, other drugs are supplied: police

April 9, 2018
KARACHI: Four DJs organise dance parties in the city where ice, ecstasy and other drugs are supplied to party-goers, according to police. 

Party-goers in Karachi are issued invites to dance parties on social media.

SAMAA TV obtained a footage that was filmed by a suspect at his house in Defence. The suspect drugged women and recorded videos without their consent.

FIA's crime branch seems clueless as invites for dance parties are issued openly on social media.

 
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 9th April 2018

 

