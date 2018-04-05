Flying solo: PTI to not form alliance for 2018 elections

April 5, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
0

SHARES

Share on Facebook

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced that it will not form alliances with other political parties for the 2018 general elections.

Party chairman Imran Khan said that PTI will not join forces with other parties in Punjab for the polls.

Khan said, “We have to compromise on party disciplines by forming alliances. Things get out of hand.”

The party chairman stated that party’s discipline is maintained by contesting elections on your own platform.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 5th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PM wants undisputed person to be head of caretaker setup

April 5, 2018 10:55 am

PTI worker loses his cool during Dr Arif Alvi’s presser

April 4, 2018 4:35 pm

Nawaz Sharif slams Imran Khan, chief justice

April 4, 2018 12:28 pm

Imran Khan gets warm welcome in Youhanabad

April 1, 2018 5:56 pm

In Swat, Nawaz, Maryam slam Imran-Zardari Senate alliance

April 1, 2018 5:50 pm

PML-N, PTI waste five years of nation: Bilawal

March 31, 2018 5:35 pm

 

Full Programs

Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 05 April 2018
Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 05 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 05 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 05 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 04 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 04 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: ABDUL MOIZ JAFERII

By: Ahmad Waleed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.