ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced that it will not form alliances with other political parties for the 2018 general elections.

Party chairman Imran Khan said that PTI will not join forces with other parties in Punjab for the polls.

Khan said, “We have to compromise on party disciplines by forming alliances. Things get out of hand.”

The party chairman stated that party’s discipline is maintained by contesting elections on your own platform.

Story first published: 5th April 2018