Five militants killed, 29 facilitators arrested in Dera Bugti: minister

QUETTA: Balochistan Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said five militants of an outlawed group were killed and 29 suspected facilitators arrested in an operation by Frontier Corps (FC) in hilly areas of Bamboo Top in Dera Bugti.

Addressing a press conference along with Commissioner Dera Bugti Javed Nabi Khosa and senior FC officers on Saturday, Bugti said FC has cleared Bamboo Top after a successful operation, in which huge quantity of weapons and ammunition was also recovered.

Due to the efforts of FC, the back of terrorists was broken and with the cooperation of people, the rest of the militants would be eliminated, he added.

On the occasion, more than 20 rebels also surrendered to the security forces, who were handed over the national flag by the home minister.

Bugti also appealed to the self-exiled Baloch leaders to join the national mainstream. – APP

Story first published: 21st April 2018