Five including 3 women wounded in Indian fire at LoC

April 12, 2018
Indian forces once again resorted to unprovoked firing at Line of Control in Kotli, leaving five Pakistani citizens including three women wounded Thursday. 

Indian border security forces opened unprovoked fire and hurled mortars on the civil population at Khoi Ratta sector, Kotli.

Five people including three women received injuries in the overnight attack. The shelling destroyed a house and killed several domestic animals.

Pakistan Army silenced Indian guns with prompt retaliation.

India is continuously committing ceasefire violations to target the civil population of Pakistan that has left scores of citizens dead and wounded.


