Five die of suffocation in Lahore building fire

April 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
At least five people lost their lives in a fire that overnight erupted in a building located in Barkat Market, Lahore Tuesday.

The blaze was caused by short circuit in the basement of the building where a cafeteria is located. The fire soon engulfed the ground floor. There are offices and residential flats on upper storeys.

Rescue sources said all of the deceased died of suffocation. Rescue sources said they recovered the bodies from two to three flats.

Bodies of the deceased have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital, according to the Rescue sources.

The deceased include Shakeel and Talib Hussain. Three others could not be identified so far.

The fire has been extinguished. Later, search operation was kick-started in the building.

The fire broke out in the dark hours of night when people were asleep. People were woken up to avoid more deaths.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 3rd April 2018

 

