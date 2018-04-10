First Pakistani woman named to be High Sheriff of Greater Manchester



Pakistani origin Dr Robina Shah, who is Senior Lecturer at The University of Manchester, will be installed as the High Sheriff of Greater Manchester at the University’s Whitworth Hall on April 12.

In recognition of her services, her Majesty the Queen appointed her the High Sheriff of Greater Manchester. She is the first British Pakistani woman to achieve this honour.

Dr Robina Shah is an academic at the University of Manchester. Working in this capacity, she has an extensive public service record spanning over 25 years.

Dr Shah is a Chartered Consultant Psychologist and Director of the University’s Doubleday Centre for Patient Experience, a center which involves patients and the public in the training of doctors, according to Manchester city’s website.



Dr Shah, a graduate of the University is also an Honorary Fellow of the Royal College of General Practitioners and Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine Open Section Council, it states.

Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK will attend the installation ceremony, according to a statement of Pakistan High Commission London issued here Monday.

She is the first British Pakistani woman to achieve this honour, the statement said.

During his one-day stay at Manchester, the high commissioner will also interact with the British Pakistani community.

Story first published: 10th April 2018