Fire erupts at City Court’s godown

April 11, 2018
Adeel Tayyab




KARACHI: The fire was erupted at a warehouse in the City Court of Karachi on Wednesday night. 



According to Samaa correspondent, the four fire tenders are struggling to extinguish the ablaze. Weapon, drugs, explosives and other case properties are stored in the warehouse.

SSP City Sheraz Nazeer said that the godown was locked and the fire was erupted mostly because of short-circuit but reason would be clear after investigation.

The security personnel cordoned off the spot while MA Jinnah Road was blocked for commuters. Bomb disposal squad also reached for any untoward situation. - SAMAA TV
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 11th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Dissidents used South Punjab as excuse to leave party: Pervaiz Rashid

April 10, 2018 10:40 pm

Karachi to get new buses this month, says transport minister

April 10, 2018 9:12 pm

Asma Nawab breaks as she visits her parents’ graves

April 10, 2018 7:41 pm

We can either pay electricity bills or raise children, says woman

April 10, 2018 7:20 pm

NEPRA to investigate unscheduled loadshedding in Karachi

April 10, 2018 7:05 pm

‘Come back as MQM chief’ : Siddiqui offers olive branch to Sattar

April 10, 2018 6:52 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 10 April 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 10 April 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 10 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 10 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 10 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 10 April 2018

Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 April 2018

Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.