Fire erupts at City Court’s godown

According to Samaa correspondent, the four fire tenders are struggling to extinguish the ablaze. Weapon, drugs, explosives and other case properties are stored in the warehouse.SSP City Sheraz Nazeer said that the godown was locked and the fire was erupted mostly because of short-circuit but reason would be clear after investigation.The security personnel cordoned off the spot while MA Jinnah Road was blocked for commuters. Bomb disposal squad also reached for any untoward situation. - SAMAA TV

Story first published: 11th April 2018