Fire breaks out in Multan plaza

April 6, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




MULTAN: Goods costing millions of rupees have been burnt into ashes in a major fire that broke out in a shopping mall in Multan on Friday morning.

Fourteen vehicles of fire brigade department are taking part in the operation to extinguish the blaze in Saddar Bazar.

No loss of life has been reported but a worker sustained minor burn injuries during evacuation.

Army troops have also been called to help put out the fire.

(This is a developing story)
