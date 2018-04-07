FIR lodged against newspaper editor, owner over MQM founder’s statement

April 7, 2018
Roohan Ahmed

KARACHI: Police have registered a case against editor and owner of an Urdu daily for publishing a statement and picture of MQM’s founder Altaf Hussain.

The FIR was lodged against the editor and owner of Karachi-based ‘Amn’ newspaper on the complaint of a man, Nisar Ali Khan.

The complainant said the newspaper had published a statement and picture of Altaf Hussain on its front page on April 3 despite a ban by the Lahore High Court.

He said Altaf Hussain in his statement had called for a “separate province for Muhajirs”. “Hatred is being sown among different communities” through such statements, the complainant said.

Police included the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997 (section 11-W relating to printing, publishing, or disseminating any material that incites hatred) in the FIR.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 7th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Sujawal man rape case: Suspects sent to police custody

April 7, 2018 6:32 pm

Young man gang-raped: Suspects produced in Sujawal court

April 6, 2018 11:54 pm

Talal contempt proceedings: Defense lawyer pleads for judicial restraint

April 6, 2018 9:35 pm

Rauf Siddiqui gets married

April 6, 2018 3:26 am

MQM-P MNA Muzammil Qureshi jumps ship to join PSP

April 4, 2018 8:17 pm

MQM-P’s deputy conveners wanted to remove Izhar as opposition leader: Tessori

March 31, 2018 10:06 pm

 

Full Programs

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 07 April 2018
Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 07 April 2018
Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 07 April 2018

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 07 April 2018

Best of Naya Din |‬ SAMAA TV 07 April 2018

Best of Naya Din |‬ SAMAA TV 07 April 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.