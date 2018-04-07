FIR lodged against newspaper editor, owner over MQM founder’s statement

KARACHI: Police have registered a case against editor and owner of an Urdu daily for publishing a statement and picture of MQM’s founder Altaf Hussain.

The FIR was lodged against the editor and owner of Karachi-based ‘Amn’ newspaper on the complaint of a man, Nisar Ali Khan.

The complainant said the newspaper had published a statement and picture of Altaf Hussain on its front page on April 3 despite a ban by the Lahore High Court.

He said Altaf Hussain in his statement had called for a “separate province for Muhajirs”. “Hatred is being sown among different communities” through such statements, the complainant said.

Police included the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997 (section 11-W relating to printing, publishing, or disseminating any material that incites hatred) in the FIR.

Story first published: 7th April 2018