Federal govt providing 650 MW to K-Electric: minister

April 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Leghari has said that federal Government is continuously providing 650MW to K-Electric only for people of Karachi.

In his another letter to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Leghari said the Karachi Water Supply Board was the sole responsibility of the Sindh Government under the 18th constitutional amendment.

He further wrote in his letter that any contractual agreement cannot override the constitutional provisions, therefore the provincial government should resolve the issue of payments of its own departments i.e Karachi Water Supply Board.

The Federal Minister in his letter also reminded the CM that NEPRA is a national entity and not a federal entity since Sindh has always it’s representation through its own appointed member.

Awais Leghari urged the CM to consider the issue of Karachi as a national issue and play its role settle payment issue between KE and KWSB. – APP


