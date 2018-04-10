Farooq Sattar welcomes Khalid Maqbool’s offer

KARACHI: Dr Farooq Sattar, the head of Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s PIB Group on Tuesday welcomed an offer made by convener of the party’s rival faction, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Offering an olive branch, Siddiqui had offered Sattar to revert back to MQM’s convenership by April 17 ‘with honour and dignity’.

“It shouldn’t be a time-bound offer,” said Sattar, however, he welcomed the move.

Sattar stated that the Bahadurabad Group chief has not made the offer ‘openheartedly’.

On Feb 5, MQM’s internal dispute over allotment of Senate tickets led to MQM Coordination Committee’s rebellion against Farooq Sattar, resulting in emergence of the ‘Bahadurabad Group’.

The Coordination Committee had ousted Sattar as the party chief, and in return, Sattar suspended the entire body which later elected Khalid Maqbool as new party convener.

As a result of the dispute, the Election Commission of Pakistan, last month, removed Farooq Sattar as MQM as convener.

However, he challenged the verdict in Islamabad High Court, which restored him.

Last month, the two leaders announced to end their differences on the eve of Senate elections.

They vowed to sit together and listen to each other’s grievances; however, no progress could be made.

Story first published: 10th April 2018