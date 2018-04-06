Farooq Sattar presents formula to unite all MQM splinter groups

April 6, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr. Farooq Sattar presented a new formula in a bid to unite all the splinter groups of the party ahead of general elections scheduled after four months this year.

He invited leaders of MQMâ€™s splinter groups - Afaq Ahmad of MQM-Haqiqi, Mustafa Kamal of Pak Sarzameen Party, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of Bahadurabad faction and Saleem Haider of the Muhajir Ittehad Tehreek - to get united in order to keep intact the vote bank of the Urdu-speaking community.


Farooq Sattar who leads PIB Colony faction offered to constitute Mohajir Supreme Council comprising leaders from all the factions of the MQM.
