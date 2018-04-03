Faizabad sit-in case: Khadim Hussain Rizvi, others declared Proclaimed Offenders

April 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
0

SHARES

Share on Facebook


ISLAMABAD: Anti-Terrorism Court issued summon orders for Tehreek-e-Labbaik chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi and other leaders to appear before the court in the Faizabad sit-in case.Â 

Justice Sharukh Arjumand of Islamabad court heard the case.

Rizvi, and other TL members including Pir Afzal Qadri, Maulana Enayatullah and Sheikh Azhar have been declared proclaimed offenders for failing to appear before the court.

Police submitted the report which states that summon orders for Rizvi and others have been put up.


The accused have been declared Proclaimed Offenders in a case lodged at Aabpara police station.

During the previous hearing, the court had issued arrest order for Khadim Hussain Rizvi and others in several cases of violence, including an attack on a police check post, during the Faizabad sit-in last year.

Rizvi, who heads a religious party, brought the federal capital to a standstill for around three weeks in November last year with a protest sit-in against the government at Faizabad Interchange.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 3rd April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Present Rao Anwar now, anti-terrorism court orders investigation officer

March 22, 2018 12:12 pm

Khadim Rizvi â€˜reportedly corruptâ€™, capable of instigating youth: ISI report

March 19, 2018 11:41 pm

Judges irked by ISIâ€™s report on Faizabad sit-in

March 19, 2018 2:16 pm

Zainab’s father files petition seeking protection for the family in Kasur

March 9, 2018 12:22 pm

SC completes hearing of suo moto notice of Mashal Khan murder case

February 27, 2018 11:26 am

ATC grants exemption to Imran Khan in three cases

February 26, 2018 3:35 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 03 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 03 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 02 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 02 April 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 02 April 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 02 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Mahim Maher

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.