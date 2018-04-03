Faizabad sit-in case: Khadim Hussain Rizvi, others declared Proclaimed Offenders



ISLAMABAD: Anti-Terrorism Court issued summon orders for Tehreek-e-Labbaik chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi and other leaders to appear before the court in the Faizabad sit-in case.Â

Justice Sharukh Arjumand of Islamabad court heard the case.

Rizvi, and other TL members including Pir Afzal Qadri, Maulana Enayatullah and Sheikh Azhar have been declared proclaimed offenders for failing to appear before the court.

Police submitted the report which states that summon orders for Rizvi and others have been put up.



The accused have been declared Proclaimed Offenders in a case lodged at Aabpara police station.

During the previous hearing, the court had issued arrest order for Khadim Hussain Rizvi and others in several cases of violence, including an attack on a police check post, during the Faizabad sit-in last year.

Rizvi, who heads a religious party, brought the federal capital to a standstill for around three weeks in November last year with a protest sit-in against the government at Faizabad Interchange.

Story first published: 3rd April 2018