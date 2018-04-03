The postmortem of the child found dead in Faisalabad has confirmed rape and torture

Seven-year-old Mubashira went missing Sunday. The body was recovered from Islampura the next morning.

The autopsy report adds there were 21 torture marks on the childâ€™s body. However, medical superintendent Dr Tariq, said the cause of the death has yet to be ascertained. Further tests will be performed.

Protests have broken out in Faisalabad as this is not an isolated incident. A week ago, a 25-year-old woman, Abida Ahmed, went missing after she left for the university. She was a student of MA in English at Faisalabad Government College University. Her body was fished out of a stream.

Abidaâ€™s postmortem also confirmed rape and torture.

33 murders, 36 rapes

A police report says that 33 women were murdered during the last three months in Faisalabad. Men raped 36 women while 99 were kidnapped.

Additional reporting by Yousaf Cheema and Shaheen Shehzadi

