Faisalabad child murder: Postmortem confirms rape, torture

April 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
0

SHARES

Share on Facebook

Photo: File

The postmortem of the child found dead in Faisalabad has confirmed rape and torture

Seven-year-old Mubashira went missing Sunday. The body was recovered from Islampura the next morning.

The autopsy report adds there were 21 torture marks on the childâ€™s body. However, medical superintendent Dr Tariq, said the cause of the death has yet to be ascertained. Further tests will be performed.

Protests have broken out in Faisalabad as this is not an isolated incident. A week ago, a 25-year-old woman, Abida Ahmed, went missing after she left for the university. She was a student of MA in English at Faisalabad Government College University. Her body was fished out of a stream.

Abidaâ€™s postmortem also confirmed rape and torture.

33 murders, 36 rapes

A police report says that 33 women were murdered during the last three months in Faisalabad. Men raped 36 women while 99 were kidnapped.

Additional reporting by Yousaf Cheema and Shaheen Shehzadi


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 3rd April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Body of seven-year-old girl found in Faisalabad

April 2, 2018 1:04 pm

Police arrest four in connection with Faisalabad student murder

March 31, 2018 1:56 pm

Faisalabad university student murder: postmortem confirms rape

March 30, 2018 2:05 pm

US parents beat girl, pour hot cooking oil on her for refusing forced marriage

March 28, 2018 12:06 pm

Mother of boy raped and murdered in Khushab pleads for justice

March 21, 2018 9:54 pm

Two arrested over child rape, murder in Islamabad

March 9, 2018 12:31 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb |03 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb |03 March 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 02 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 02 April 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 02 April 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 02 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 02 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 02 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Roohan Ahmed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.