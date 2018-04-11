Facebook to take measures to protect ‘integrity’ of elections in Pakistan

April 11, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Facebook will take measures to protect the integrity of upcoming elections in Pakistan, Brazil, India and Hungary, said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg--signalling that the polls in these countries can be influenced online. 

"There are important elections in India, in Brazil, in Mexico, in Pakistan, and in Hungary. And we want to make sure we do everything we can to protect the integrity of those elections," he said in his testimony before the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees.

Zuckerberg said that Facebook was taking measures that would make it hard for people to influence elections on the social networking site.

He said that fake profiles can influence election results and opinions by spreading false news.

Zuckerberg appeared before the committees to answer for Facebook's role in the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

Cambridge Analytica is known for its role in Donald Trump's election campaign. Newspaper investigations revealed that an academic, Aleksandr Kogan had developed a personality quiz that had sold its data to Cambridge Analytica.

The data was collected not only from users of the quiz but also from their Facebook friends. Facebook and Cambridge Analytica both blamed Kogan for the privacy breach and have claimed they moved to have the data deleted once the issue came to light in 2015.
Story first published: 11th April 2018

 

