LAHORE: Five estranged MNAs and MPAs of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz demanded a separate province comprising southern Punjab.

They announced their resignations at a press conference in Lahore on Monday.

Khusro Bakhtiyar said that the poverty rate in southern Punjab has reached 51 percent. “We only have five percent representation in Public Service Commission,” he said. “We are not treated as equals. A separate province is our right.”

Out of 58, only four judges belong to southern Punjab.

According to him, funds are allocated for southern Punjab but are never released.

This is a developing story and is being updated accordingly

Story first published: 9th April 2018