ISLAMABAD: Power prices have been increased by Rs2.04 per unit.

The prices were increased as National Electric Power Regulatory Authority made three surcharges permanent.

The revised rate will not be applicable on consumers of K-Electric.

Earlier, The per unit power cost has been brought down by Rs2.28 for a month due to fuel adjustment.

Nepra had claimed that consumers will get a relief of Rs15 billion by the cost reduction.

Story first published: 5th April 2018