Doors of PSP closed for Farooq Sattar: Mustafa Kamal

April 15, 2018
KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party chief Mustafa Kamal has finally announced to close his party’s doors to Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar, Samaa reported Sunday.

Mustafa Kamal, in a press conference, claimed that Sattar had bargained with him for joining PSP.

“He is telling lies, only a few days back he was asking from Anees Qaimkhani that what package he [Sattar] can get for joining PSP,” said Kamal, and called Sattar a ‘liar’ and ‘cunning’ man.

“The doors of PSP have been closed on Farooq Sattar forever,” he stated.

“He begged for two votes for Kamran Tessori in Senate elections,” Kamal said, adding that he has also record of Sattar’s phone call.

Mustafa Kamal claimed that Farooq Sattar held a meeting with Shehbaz Sharif during the latter’s recent visit to Karachi. “This meeting was the continuity of mujhe kiyoun nikala,” he said.

Earlier today, Dr Farooq Sattar claimed that MQM-P lawmakers are being forced to switch loyalties.

He claimed that MQM-P MNAs and MPAs were receiving death threats. He said that his party’s lawmakers were being coerced into joining the PSP.

“I would rather die than joining PSP or any other political party,” he said while speaking to media persons at his house.

Sattar appealed to the chief justice and army chief to meet him so that he could present his case.
