‘Don’t stare’: Women on wheels fight back nasty remarks in Lahore

April 2, 2018
arshadmahmoodvirk
‘Don’t tease’ and ‘Don’t stare’ were some of the messages women carried as they glided through the streets of Lahore on their bicycles Sunday

Women said they were reclaiming the streets and normalising the culture of women riding bicycles. “These are public spaces and we have an equal right to use them,” said one cyclist. “People should not stare.”

The ride was quite bumpy. A number of men harassed the women as they cycled their way through. From nasty remarks to filming and photographing them without consent, the riders faced it all. However, the harassment did not deter their resolve. “We have started the movement for equality on the streets,” they said


2nd April 2018

 

