‘Don’t stare’: Women on wheels fight back nasty remarks in Lahore

‘Don’t tease’ and ‘Don’t stare’ were some of the messages women carried as they glided through the streets of Lahore on their bicycles Sunday

Women reclaiming the streets of Pakistan: Girls on bike and cycle rally organised by “Girls at Dhaba” in Lahore.Rally started from Siddique trade centre Gulbarg and took a round of Mini Market, MM Alam Road, Liberty market and ended at Siddique trade Center. pic.twitter.com/FKuKas9ZwU — Furqan Ellahi (@Furkanellahi) April 1, 2018

Women said they were reclaiming the streets and normalising the culture of women riding bicycles. “These are public spaces and we have an equal right to use them,” said one cyclist. “People should not stare.”

Dozens of women took part in all-women bike rallies across #Pakistan. The rally was first started two years ago in solidarity with Aneeqa Ali, a cyclist in #Lahore who was harassed and injured for riding her bike. pic.twitter.com/5hMOb5bRBu — Sabah Alam (@AlamSabah) April 2, 2018

The ride was quite bumpy. A number of men harassed the women as they cycled their way through. From nasty remarks to filming and photographing them without consent, the riders faced it all. However, the harassment did not deter their resolve. “We have started the movement for equality on the streets,” they said

