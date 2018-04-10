Dissidents used South Punjab as excuse to leave party: Pervaiz Rashid

April 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Speaking on SAMAA TV’s program Awaz, Pervaiz Rashid said that the eight PML-N lawmakers who left the party a day earlier did so since they knew they would not be accommodated in the upcoming election. 

“These lawmakers came as independents and they knew the party would not accommodate them hence they left,” he said. “They used the demand for South Punjab to remain relevant in politics.”

Pervaiz Rashid said that PML-N had worked hard in South Punjab and quality of roads there were similar to the motorways built all over Pakistan.

“There are schools and hospitals as well in South Punjab,” he said. “Dissidents only used South Punjab as an excuse to leave the party.”

Pervaiz Rashid reacted to rumours that Chaudhry Nisar was about to leave PML-N and join PTI. He said that it was up to Nisar to take the decision that would prove best for him.

“Party is not affected by someone’s coming or going,” he said.

Rashid rejected the perception that PML-N was pursuing a policy of clashing with state institutions.

Load-shedding crisis at a glance

Shahzad Iqbal spoke to SAMAA’s correspondents spread across various cities and asked them about the load shedding crisis.

Most cities including Gujranwala and other cities of Punjab were experiencing load-shedding eight to 12 hours a day.

Will do what is best for this city and province: Arshad Vohra

In response to a question about whether PSP was planning to elect a new leader of the opposition in Sindh assembly since now they had 15-20 MPAs now, Arshad Vohra said the party would do anything that was beneficial for the city.

He said that MQM-P’s Bahadurabad faction was offering Dr Farooq Sattar the opportunity to head the party once again since their differences with the PIB faction were for power.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 10th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Zubair Mehmood wasn’t my secretary, won’t be blackmailed: Tehmina Durrani

April 10, 2018 11:48 pm

CJ takes notice of nonpayment of price to sugarcane farmers

April 10, 2018 11:07 pm

Karachi to get new buses this month, says transport minister

April 10, 2018 9:12 pm

Girl found burnt, rape being investigated in Chichawatni

April 10, 2018 8:45 pm

Development projects yet to see the light of day in Multan

April 10, 2018 8:22 pm

Two Gujranwala migrants killed on Pak-Iran border

April 10, 2018 7:54 pm

 

Full Programs

Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 April 2018
Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 10 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 10 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 09 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 09 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.