Disgruntled Chaudhry Nisar meets Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore

April 2, 2018
Naeem Ashraf Butt
LAHORE: Estranged PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar met Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore and shared his reservations about the partyâ€™s affairs.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of Chaudhry Nisarâ€™s refusal to accept Maryam Nawaz as her leader.

Sources privy to the meeting told SAMAA that Mr Sharif, who is the PML-N President, promised that he would take up Nisarâ€™s reservations with partyâ€™s founder Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif explained that Maryam Nawaz was just a member of the party whose supreme leader was Nawaz Sharif.

According to the sources, the chief minister has advised Nisar to stay in the party and desist from making any public comments about his differences with the party.

He said that Nisar was an asset for the party.

The former interior minister was told that the situation would get better in the coming days and that he should demonstrate some patience.

Speaking to media persons, Nisar said he would decide in the coming week from which platform he would contest the 2018 general election.

The veteran politician has publicly criticized Maryam Nawaz and other leaders of the PML-N on their policy in the Panama Papers case. He is also fully opposed to Maryam's possible elevation as party's head.
