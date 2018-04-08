Diplomatic double standards: Pakistan versus US

April 8, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




When Prime Minister Abbasi went to the United States, he went through a security check at an airport. An American diplomat violated a traffic signal that led to the death of an individual. Police released the diplomat without taking his statement. Why the double standards?

During an event, Prime Minister Abbasi said that he did not consider it an insult to go through a security check.

"I have seen Bill Clinton undergo the same security check. This does not affect my honour in any way. If anything, going through a security check increases my honour," he added.

A few days ago, Chinese engineers thrashed police officers in Kabirwala after security officials tried to stop them from leaving camp unguarded.

One cannot help but wonder--while our prime minister abides by the rules and regulations of other counties, can citizens of other countries break the law in Pakistan with such impunity?
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 8th April 2018

 

