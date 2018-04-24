Did Twitter suspend Manzoor Pashteen’s account?

The Twitter account of Manzoor Pashteen, who has been leading a protest called the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, appeared to be suspended for less than 24 hours on April 24.

It was up and working by 1500hrs on April 24.

Mohsin Dawar, an active member of PTM, told SAMAA Digital that Pashteen’s twitter account has been restored after they started a trend in his favour on the micro-blogging website.

“There was no technical issue; it was someone’s mischief… But the trend helped us restore the account,” he said.

On January 26, Pashteen led a protest march from Dera Ismail Khan that reached Peshawar on January 28. They went to Islamabad on February 1. The PTM organized a sit-in called the “All Pashtun National Jirga” which condemned the murder of shopkeeper Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi. The PTM was in Lahore on April 22.

His account had 18.2k followers.

Story first published: 24th April 2018