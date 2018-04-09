Did the govt learn any lesson from the ‘killer’ heat wave?

April 9, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

It has been a couple of years since the heatwave killed more than 1,000 people in Karachi. The question remains–has the government learned any lesson? 

Faryal Arif said that not enough was done to tackle the heat wave crisis in Karachi. She said that not enough trees were planted in the city.

Faryal said that greenbelts in the city were being reduced. She said that the least the government could do was build a large morgue for bodies because the entire city was depending on Edhi and Chhipa morgues.

The killer heat wave that wreaked havoc in Karachi

 

 


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 9th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

In sniffling Islamabad, pollen allergies soar as spring brings less rain

April 9, 2018 5:54 pm

Post-mortem: More power to the people in Islamabad. Every else buy diesel for generators

April 9, 2018 5:54 pm

Frere Hall cannot be handed over to NGO: Sindh culture minister

April 9, 2018 4:26 pm

Pakistan may approach US over diplomat’s accident

April 9, 2018 4:00 pm

’12 Pakistani international cricketers to play in Kashmir Super League’

April 9, 2018 3:58 pm

Finnish woman marries Pakistani ‘facebook friend’

April 9, 2018 3:02 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 09 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 09 April 2018
Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 09 April 2018

Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 09 April 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.