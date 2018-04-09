Did the govt learn any lesson from the ‘killer’ heat wave?

It has been a couple of years since the heatwave killed more than 1,000 people in Karachi. The question remains–has the government learned any lesson?

Faryal Arif said that not enough was done to tackle the heat wave crisis in Karachi. She said that not enough trees were planted in the city.

Faryal said that greenbelts in the city were being reduced. She said that the least the government could do was build a large morgue for bodies because the entire city was depending on Edhi and Chhipa morgues.

