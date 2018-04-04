Despite being on US ‘terror-list’, MML vows to contest elections

April 4, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
0

SHARES

Share on Facebook

KARACHI: A Pakistani political party placed on the U.S. list of foreign terrorist organizations vowed on Wednesday to continue its political activities and participate in upcoming elections.

The Milli Muslim League (MML) is controlled by Islamist leader Hafiz Saeed, who has a $10 million U.S. bounty on his head. The group shot to prominence after fielding a candidate in a September 2017 by-election to fill a seat vacated by deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday termed MML an alias for militant organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), or Army of the Pure, blamed for a bloody 2008 attack in India.

“We clearly state that on U.S. announcements we will not discontinue our political activities at any cost,” MML president Saifullah Khalid said, reading from a statement in Karachi.

“Milli Muslim League will fully participate in the 2018 elections and will field candidates from across Pakistan.”

Saeed is the founder of LeT, which is also on the U.S. terrorist list and blamed by the United States and India for a four-day militant attack on Mumbai in 2008 in which 166 people were killed.

Saeed has repeatedly denied involvement in the attack.

Images of Saeed appeared on MML campaign posters during rallies held in two major Pakistani cities leading up to by-elections last year.

The party was subsequently barred from participating in polls by Pakistan’s electoral commission, a decision that was overturned by the courts.

“We have confidence in our higher judiciary … MML will be registered and it will emerge as a big national party in future,” Khalid said.

Khalid termed the U.S. decision a violation of basic human rights and an open intervention in Pakistan’s internal affairs, asking for the State Department to bring evidence before the courts.

“Make no mistake: whatever LeT chooses to call itself, it remains a violent terrorist group. The United States supports all efforts to ensure that LeT does not have a political voice until it gives up violence as a tool of influence,” the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

Under pressure from the United States, the United Nations and international institutions to crack down on terrorist financing, Pakistan drew up secret plans last December for a “takeover” of charities linked to Saeed.

Saeed has since taken the government decision to court.

Saeed’s freedom in Pakistan, where he holds rallies, has been a thorn in Pakistan’s relations with old rival India and the United States – Reuters


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 4th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Babar Azam No.1 ranked T20 batsman, Shadab 2nd-ranked bowler

April 4, 2018 9:39 pm

BCCI set for billion-dollar deal in media rights war

April 4, 2018 9:31 pm

Pakistan invites England cricket team back after 13 years

April 4, 2018 8:14 pm

Against all odds: Woman sets up food stall to turn her life around

April 4, 2018 7:14 pm

Accountability court hearings should be shown on TV: Nawaz

April 4, 2018 6:48 pm

This Multani woman earns her bread from roses

April 4, 2018 6:30 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 04 April 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 04 April 2018
Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 04 April 2018

Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 04 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 04 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 04 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 03 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 03 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: ABDUL MOIZ JAFERII

By: Ahmad Waleed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.