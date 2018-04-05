Amnesty scheme will have positive effects: Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD: The one-time tax amnesty scheme will have positive effects on the country, said Miftah Ismail, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance.Â

“We have tried to make matters easy with the amnesty scheme,” he said.

In response to a question, he said that people who have been named in the Panama Papers will be able to avail benefit from the scheme provided their wealth was legal.

Miftah Ismail said that the government would sell bonds to those who possessed dollars abroad.

“Government willÂ provide profit on dollar bonds that will be sold,” he said.

He said that data was being obtained from NADRA to take action against tax evaders.

“FBR knows fully well how many cars does one have or how much wealth one possesses,” he said in an interview with SAMAA anchor Nadeem Malik Live.

He said that citizens who brought in a sum exceeding Rs 10 million will have to provide their source of income.

Miftah Ismail said that the government aimed to decrease current account’s loss by increasing exports.

“Exports are increasing. They were declining since the past three years,” he said.

He said that before the current government’s tenure ends, he would try to being the budget deficit down to 5.3 per cent.

Miftah Ismail said that citizens will only be answerable to the FBR.

Story first published: 5th April 2018