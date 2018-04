Cyber-attacks: Pakistani websites might get hacked ahead of elections

Abbas Shabbir

All the websites of Pakistan, including those of the government and media groups, might get hacked ahead of the general elections.

According to a handout sent by a government body to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Russia and Israel might launch cyber-attacks against Pakistan to influence general elections. Important voter information might get stolen ahead of the polls.

The handout advised internet service companies to increase their security.

SCIENCE Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 26th April 2018