Cop killed, SHO injured in Karachi shooting

By Shah Nawaz Ali
KARACHI: A cop was killed and a police officer was injured during a suspected encounter in Karachi on Saturday evening, officials said.
The shootout took place in Clifton.
According to sources, unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle opened straight fire on a police team and managed to escape from the scene unscathed.
SHO Chaudhry Shahid and Constable Hidayatullah were injured in the cross-fire. They were rushed to South City Hospital, where Hidayatullah succumbed to his wounds.
Sindh Home Minister Sohai Anwar Siyal and IGP AD Khawaja took notice of the death of a cop and asked DIG South to submit a report.
Story first published: 21st April 2018