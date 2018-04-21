Cop killed, SHO injured in Karachi shooting

By Shah Nawaz Ali

KARACHI: A cop was killed and a police officer was injured during a suspected encounter in Karachi on Saturday evening, officials said.

The shootout took place in Clifton.

According to sources, unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle opened straight fire on a police team and managed to escape from the scene unscathed.

SHO Chaudhry Shahid and Constable Hidayatullah were injured in the cross-fire. They were rushed to South City Hospital, where Hidayatullah succumbed to his wounds.

Sindh Home Minister Sohai Anwar Siyal and IGP AD Khawaja took notice of the death of a cop and asked DIG South to submit a report.

