Cop killed, SHO injured in Karachi shooting

April 21, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

By Shah Nawaz Ali

KARACHI: A cop was killed and a police officer was injured during a suspected encounter in Karachi on Saturday evening, officials said.

The shootout took place in Clifton.

According to sources, unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle opened straight fire on a police team and managed to escape from the scene unscathed.

SHO Chaudhry Shahid and Constable Hidayatullah were injured in the cross-fire. They were rushed to South City Hospital, where Hidayatullah succumbed to his wounds.

Sindh Home Minister Sohai Anwar Siyal and IGP AD Khawaja took notice of the death of a cop and asked DIG South to submit a report.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 21st April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Sindh Games 2018: Athletes attempt dangerous jumps–only to land on low quality mattresses

April 21, 2018 2:57 pm

Missing five-year-old still not found

April 21, 2018 11:02 am

PM takes notice of Karachi’s power crisis

April 21, 2018 12:09 am

Drinking water a rarity in Karachi’s Baldia Town

April 20, 2018 9:33 pm

Three reasons why Pakistanis should stop complaining

April 20, 2018 8:36 pm

Shehbaz gears up efforts for anti-PPP alliance in Sindh

April 20, 2018 7:52 pm

 

Full Programs

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018
Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018
Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 21 April 2018

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 21 April 2018

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 21 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.