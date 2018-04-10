‘Come back as MQM chief’ : Siddiqui offers olive branch to Sattar

“Our doors are open to Farooq Sattar despite differences. He can come back and resume his office as convener by April 17th with honour and dignity,” said Convener of the Bahadurabad group in a press conference.He said the suspended members of the Coordination Committee can also resume their responsibilities.“We held negotiations time and again to seek a way out. We can’t dephase the party,” he added.Farooq Sattar is likely to hold a press conference to respond to the offer.On Feb 5, MQM’s internal dispute over allotment of Senate tickets led to MQM Coordination Committee’s rebellion against Farooq Sattar, resulting in emergence of the ‘Bahadurabad Group’.The Coordination Committee had ousted Sattar as the party chief, and in return, Sattar suspended the entire body which later elected Khalid Maqbool as new party convener.The dispute is being heard by Election Commission of Pakistan.Last month, the two leaders announced to end their differences on the eve of Senate elections. They vowed to sit together and listen to each other’s grievances; however, no progress could be made.

