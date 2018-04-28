COAS pays homage to constable who lost his leg in conflict

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid homage to a police constable, who lost a leg during an armed encounter with outlaws, according to the ISPR.

Constable Sabhir Hussain, a resident of DG Khan, lost one leg during a shootout with dacoits three months ago.

The army chief directed the concerned authority to make a prosthetic leg for the policeman.

“General Qamar Bajwa acknowledges the great sacrifice of Constable Sabir Hussain of Punjab Police who lost his limb during an operation in DG Khan. The army chief directs Army Rehabilitation Institute AFIRM to undertake artificial limb procedure for the brave constable,” tweeted Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor.

“I am extremely thankful to General Bajwa, who announced arranging an artificial leg for me,” said the policeman. “I am ready to lay down everything that I have for the sake of my homeland.”

Story first published: 28th April 2018