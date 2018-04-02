COAS confirms death sentences of 10 terrorists: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed the death sentences of 10 terrorists on Monday.Â

“All militants are guilty of being involved in crimes of serious nature,” read a statement from the ISPR.

The hardcore terrorists were tried by special military courts where they confessed their crimes to theÂ Judicial Magistrate and the trial court.

General Bajwa confirmed life sentences for five militants. The list also includes two terrorists, Mohammad Asim and Mohammad Ishaq, who were involved in Amjad Sabri’s assasination.

These terrorists have murdered five citizens and 62 security personnel, said the ISPR.

