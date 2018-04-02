COAS confirms death sentences of 10 terrorists: ISPR

April 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

RAWALPINDI: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed the death sentences of 10 terrorists on Monday.Â 

“All militants are guilty of being involved in crimes of serious nature,” read a statement from the ISPR.

The hardcore terrorists were tried by special military courts where they confessed their crimes to theÂ Judicial Magistrate and the trial court.

General Bajwa confirmed life sentences for five militants. The list also includes two terrorists, Mohammad Asim and Mohammad Ishaq, who were involved in Amjad Sabri’s assasination.

These terrorists have murdered five citizens and 62 security personnel, said the ISPR.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 2nd April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

LIVE: Pakistan, West Indies lock horns in 2nd T20 today

April 2, 2018 4:00 pm

Parched lips and empty stomachs of the â€˜whiteâ€™ desert

April 2, 2018 1:19 pm

Watch what happened after sound system failed as national anthem was being played

April 2, 2018 11:01 am

Video: Stadium fight between two women

April 2, 2018 9:03 am

Pakistan register thumping win over West Indies

April 1, 2018 11:04 pm

Fan celebrates cricketâ€™s revival in West Indian style

April 1, 2018 8:57 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb |02 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb |02 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 01 April 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 01 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 01 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 01 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Roohan Ahmed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.