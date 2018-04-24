COAS arrives in Russia on official visit: ISPR

April 24, 2018
MOSCOW: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Russia for a two-day official visit on Tuesday. 

General Bajwa was accorded a guard-of-honour upon his arrival at the Kremlin Palace. The Pakistani army chief met Russian Ground Forces Commander at the palace.

Regional security and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia were discussed during the meeting.

“Russia played an important part in improving the difficult condition of the region,” said General Bajwa. “Pakistan will continue to play its part in keeping the region from dividing.”

General Bajwa said that the state was genuinely interested in promoting relations between armies of Pakistan and Russia.

The Russian commander paid tribute to Pakistan Army’s role in the War on Terror and said that Pakistan was an important country in the region from a strategic point of view.

“We want to promote defence ties with Pakistan,” said the Russian commander.


