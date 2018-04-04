CJP takes notice of journalistâ€™s murder in Sialkot

April 4, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of the murder of a journalist in SialkotÂ and asked Punjab IG to submit a report within 24 hours.

The notice was taken on a plea submitted in Supreme Courtâ€™s human rights cell by the journalistsÂ on Wednesday.

Zeeshan Butt, a reporter for Urdu daily Nawa-i-Waqt was allegedly gunned down by a PML-N UC chairman Imran Cheema a week ago in union council Begowala.

According to an audio recording appeared on TV channels after his murder, Zeeshan called Hina Arshad Warraich, district council chairperson and told her that he had come to the Begowala unionÂ council to seek details of newly imposed taxes on shopkeepers but UC Chairman Imran Aslam Cheema wants to kill him.

Muhammad Ashraf Butt, Zeeshanâ€™s father told reporters that the police had taken the mobile phone of his son into custody.

He said the phone calls record revealed that Zeeshan first called Emergency 15 and sought police help to save his life from Cheema who was threatening him.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 4th April 2018

 

