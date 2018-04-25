CJP meets 2005 quake affectees in Azad Kashmir

According to officials, the CJP paid a surprise visit to Balakot, Mansehra and Abbottabad where he reviewed uplift work and heard first-hand account of deadly earthquake victims.Chief Justice suddenly planned the visit while hearing a suo moto case pertaining to alleged embezzlement of funds allocated for the earthquake victims of Balakot and Mansehra.The CJP would himself investigate the alleged embezzlement of $5billion financial assistance, extended by the international community for the rehabilitation, according to Supreme Court spokesman.Speaking to people in different areas, the CJP vowed to safeguard fundamental rights of citizens.“The protection of basic rights is our responsibility and we will not make any compromise on it,” he said.

