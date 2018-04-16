CJ says no to Punjab govt’s offer of additional security for judges

April 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Reported by Zulqarnain Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar turned down Punjab government’s request to grant additional security to judges–a day after shots were fired at Justice Ijazul Ahsan’s residence. 

The chief justice turned down Punjab government’s request and said that the overall security situation of the country should be improved.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the firing incident and demanded action against culprits.

A forensic team recovered a bullet shell from Justice Ijazul Ahsan’s house and collected further evidence.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

No suspect has been named for the shooting.


Story first published: 16th April 2018

 

