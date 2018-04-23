CJ orders restoration of Nawaz Sharif’s security

“Provide security to everyone who is legally entitled to. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should also be given security in accordance with the law,” said the top judge while hearing a suo motu case regarding security protocol to people with no official entitlement.The Supreme Court directed provincial police chiefs to hash out guidelines to provide security within a week.Meanwhile, the chief justice has asked authorities to refrain from providing security to people at the behest of a certain minister.Earlier, Sindh police submitted a report to the apex court.The report said 5000 policemen, who were assigned security of unrelated people, have been called back. However, the apex court rejected the report saying number of policemen deployed on VIP security duties is above 50, 00.Inspector General of Capital Police told the court, “we provide security at the interior ministry’s directives.”The chief justice remarked children were driving government vehicles in Lahore. “The cost of security escorts provided to unconcerned people in Punjab is worth Rs 1.38 billion."The court summoned the security details from all the provinces and ordered them to finalize the formula to give security within a week.The hearing was later adjourned for a week.

Story first published: 23rd April 2018