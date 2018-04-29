CJ lashes out at son-in-law, DIG for seeking undue favour

April 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

You are my son at home but right now you are appearing before the Chief Justice of Pakistan, said Justice Saqib Nisar to his son-in-law, who was summoned to the apex court on Sunday over a case filed against the DIG. 

The chief justice was hearing a case filed against DIG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar at the Lahore Registry of the apex court.

Justice Saqib Nisar summoned his son-in-law Khalid Rehman for the hearing and scolded him for attempting to earn a favour for the DIG. The chief justice told his son-in-law that he was appearing before the country’s top judge and not his father-in-law at the hearing.

Khalid Rehman and the DIG both apologised to the court before proceedings were suspended.

The DIG’s ex-wife has filed a case against him as her name and the names of her children have been placed on the ECL.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 29th April 2018

 

