CJ lashes out at son-in-law, DIG for seeking undue favour

You are my son at home but right now you are appearing before the Chief Justice of Pakistan, said Justice Saqib Nisar to his son-in-law, who was summoned to the apex court on Sunday over a case filed against the DIG.

The chief justice was hearing a case filed against DIG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar at the Lahore Registry of the apex court.

Justice Saqib Nisar summoned his son-in-law Khalid Rehman for the hearing and scolded him for attempting to earn a favour for the DIG. The chief justice told his son-in-law that he was appearing before the country’s top judge and not his father-in-law at the hearing.

Khalid Rehman and the DIG both apologised to the court before proceedings were suspended.

The DIG’s ex-wife has filed a case against him as her name and the names of her children have been placed on the ECL.

