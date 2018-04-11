Civil administration to get control of areas cleared by army: Gen Bajwa

April 11, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that control of cleared areas was being handed over to civil administration with enhanced capacity, adding that the stability and development efforts must trickle down dividends of peace to the public.

The army chief made the remarks while heading the 210th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The corps commanders reviewed evolving geo-strategic environment and security situation of the country, according to a press release issued by ISPR, media wing of Pakistan army.

It said that progress of ongoing Operation Radd ul Fasaad and Khushhal Balochistan program were also discussed.

The forum acknowledged contributions and sacrifices of all national stakeholders especially the resilient Pakistanis in rejecting terrorism and bringing about security stability in the country.

The forum discussed lines of stability operations to carry forward the gains of successful kinetic operations. Key dividend remains linked to mainstreaming of FATA in line with popular public sentiments.

Forum concluded to continue efforts in support of state institutions which are taking Pakistan on a positive trajectory of peace, stability and prosper.


