Govt post-mortem: Citizens complain about fraudulent BISP messages

April 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The Benazir Income Support Program was introduced to help the poor and destitute. However, various citizens have complained about receiving fraudulent messages from BISP about cash rewards.

“Every other day we receive messages from the BISP,” said one person. “They start off like,’Congratulations you have won Rs250,000 or Rs500,000.’ However, that is never the case.”

“It was a nice initiative started by the PPP government,” said another citizen. “During the past four to five years it is being used to defraud people.”


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 17th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

‘Disloyal’ people won’t be given PML-N ticket, Nawaz warns dissidents

April 17, 2018 8:09 pm

Sindh High Court orders SSG to supply gas to KESC

April 17, 2018 8:01 pm

Govt post-mortem: MPAs claim BISP not providing relief to masses

April 17, 2018 7:26 pm

Newborn kidnapped from Hyderabad hospital

April 17, 2018 7:21 pm

Pakistan elected to two key UN bodies

April 17, 2018 6:37 pm

Pakistan rejects Indian allegations of “incitement” of Sikh pilgrims

April 17, 2018 6:32 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 17 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 17 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 17 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 17 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 16 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 16 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 16 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 16 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.