The Benazir Income Support Program was introduced to help the poor and destitute. However, various citizens have complained about receiving fraudulent messages from BISP about cash rewards.

“Every other day we receive messages from the BISP,” said one person. “They start off like,’Congratulations you have won Rs250,000 or Rs500,000.’ However, that is never the case.”

“It was a nice initiative started by the PPP government,” said another citizen. “During the past four to five years it is being used to defraud people.”

Story first published: 17th April 2018