Christian family demands justice after four killed in Quetta

“The killers should be apprehended and made to suffer the same fate,” said Shama Perveen who lost her husband and two brothers in the terrorist assault on Monday evening.Pervez Maseeh’s widow, Shama Parveen, told SAMAA that her brothers Imran and Tariq had come to Quetta after 12 years from Punjab to celebrate Easter with the family.Shama’s husband, Pervez Masheed was an auto rickshaw driver and the sole bread winner for the family of nine.“Pervez has left behind seven kids. I request the government to help the family,” another relative of deceased said.Islamic State terrorist outfit claimed responsibility for the attack, a claim which was yet to be verified by investigators.Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo expressed grief over the killings and ordered a probe.

Story first published: 3rd April 2018