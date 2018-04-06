Chinese engineers found guilty for fight with policemen in Khanewal

On April 4, a fight broke out between police officials and Chinese engineers after the latter attempted to leave camp without security in Kabirwala, Khanewal.The engineers, are working on a motorway project in Khanewal, attacked a police mobile van and cut off electricity supply to the police camp.The engineers wrote a letter to PM Abbasi in which they claimed that their lives were in danger due to the presence of security officials.The letter claimed that Chinese engineers attempted to leave camp for work purposes but were stopped and assaulted by police.The letter also requested Prime Minister Abbasi to dismiss police officials from the camp.The inquiry committee was formed that gave its report today. The RPO office report found the Chinese engineers guilty. However, the RPO and DPO reconciled the two sides with each other.Decision has been made that Chinese engineers will not travel without security.This is not the first time that Chinese officials have fought with police officials. In 2006, Chinese engineers fought with police officers stationed at a camp near Shujabad.Even the reason for the right was the same--the engineers wanted to leave camp and security officials stopped them from doing so.

