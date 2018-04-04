Chinese engineers cut off police camp’s power supply after brawl

April 4, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
0

SHARES

Share on Facebook




Reported by: Rao Suleman

KHANEWAL: Chinese engineers cut off power supply to a police camp in Kabirwala following a brawl, on Wednesday.Â 

A fight broke out between police officials and Chinese engineers after the latter attempted to leave camp without security.

Security officials tried to stop the engineers and the situation escalated into a brawl. The engineers attacked a police mobile and cut off electricity supply to the police camp.

The engineers wrote a letter to PM Abbasi in which they claimed that their lives were in danger due to the presence of security officials.

The letter claimed that Chinese engineers attempted to leave camp for work purposes but were stopped and assaulted by police.

The letter also requested Prime Minister Abbasi to dismiss police officials from the camp.

The Chinese engineers are working on a motorway project in Khanewal.

This is not the first time that Chinese officials have fought with police officials. In 2006, Chinese engineers fought with police officers stationed at a camp near Shujabad.

Even the reason for the right was the same--the engineers wanted to leave camp and security officials stopped them from doing so.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 4th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Watch: Babar Azam gets Man of the Series award

April 4, 2018 12:26 pm

Credit needs be given to Pakistan for good cricket, says Sarfaraz

April 4, 2018 12:25 pm

Pakistan complete T20 series whitewash over West Indies

April 3, 2018 10:45 pm

Suspected TTP terrorist arrested in Quetta

April 3, 2018 8:46 pm

Explainer: Dry-cleaning the JuD

April 3, 2018 8:43 pm

China experiments with artificial heart

April 3, 2018 7:19 pm

 

Full Programs

Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 04 April 2018
Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 04 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 04 april 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 04 april 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 03 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 03 April 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 03 April 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 03 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: ABDUL MOIZ JAFERII

By: Ahmad Waleed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.