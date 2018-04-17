China commends Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maritime security

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Navy Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi met his Chinese counterpart Shen Jinlong and Deputy Administrator of State Administration for Science, Technology & Industry (SASTIND) Xu Zhanbin on Tuesday.

Admiral Abbasi highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and contributions in fight against terrorism including participation of Pakistan Navy in multinational Task Forces against piracy and maritime terrorism, according to a press release issued by ISPR.

PLA (N) Commander lauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts and focused commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region.

Vice Admiral Shen Jinlong said Pakistan Navy is playing a pivotal role for maritime security and stability in the region, which has greatly helped in shaping a secure environment for freedom of navigation in the region.

Earlier, upon arrival at PLA (N) Headquarters in Beijing, Admiral Abbasi was received by his counterpart. A smartly turned out contingent of PLA(N) clad in ceremonial dress presented him the Guard of Honour.

Various avenues of cooperation between the two Navies were also focused. A comprehensive brief on PLA(N) was given to Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

The visit is expected to greatly augment the bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and Navies in particular.

