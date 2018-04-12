Ceasefire violations by India are perilous for peace, warns Khurram Dastgir

RAWALPINDI: Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan said that India had embarked upon perilous destabilization of regional peace through escalation of ceasefire violations at the Line of Control (LOC).

In a press statement on Thursday, Dastgir condemned the firing by Indian border forces in Khuiratta sector that caused injuries to five civilians, including three women.

“Pakistan army has responded to the Indian aggression and will continue doing that robustly,” he said.

Pakistan would target Indian army posts and installations that were involved in the firing, added the minister.

